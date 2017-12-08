Flying J approved for repair shop

KINGMAN – Flying J truck stop will be allowed to build a 10,000-square-foot truck repair shop at 3300 Andy Devine Ave., contingent upon a traffic impact analysis, under a conditional use permit approved by City Council Tuesday.

Council voted 6-0 (Vickie Kress absent) to grant the request by Mohave Engineering Services, on behalf of property owner CFJ Plaza Company II, to allow the shop and maintenance building for truck repairs.

Peter Proffit of Mohave Engineering told the Council the engine repair work taking place at the shop was “overstated,” and that most of the work would be changing oil and light bulbs.

Rich Ruggles of Planning and Zoning said the conditional use permit was first approved for Flying J in 1988 after a previous truck stop was demolished, and did not include a repair shop.

The new building would take out 26 existing parking spots and add three new ones, and the city had no objections, Ruggles said.

However, Arizona Department of Transportation sent comments to the city about congestion that already occurs with a high volume of truck traffic with some queuing issues entering the site, and requested a full traffic impact analysis.

Proffit estimated one extra trip off the freeway an hour, and said part of his scope of work is to do a traffic analysis.

“The nature of this is to get an idea of what everyone requires,” he said. “We will address ADOT’s concerns. We already met with ADOT and we understand their concerns.”

Gift shop upgrade

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, City Council voted 6-0 to transfer $5,751 from the Powerhouse contingency fund to purchase upgraded Intuit software for point-of-sale transactions at the Kingman Visitor Center gift shop. As it is, employees must conduct all transactions from a single cash register. The purchase would obtain a third license and bring in more peripheral hardware.