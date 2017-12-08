Horoscope | December 8, 2017

Birthdays: Nicki Minaj, 33; Dominic Monaghan, 41; Teri Hatcher, 53; James Galway, 78.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Use your intelligence to get ahead. Learn as you go and you will be showered with good fortune.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll be tempted to take a risk that has the potential to change your life. Before you jump in, make your position clear to those you care about.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Use intelligence when dealing with domestic matters. Relatives can be persuaded to pitch in and help if you lay out your plans for home improvements.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You’ll learn a lot through discussions as well as observation. Make changes based on your discoveries and you will advance.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take better care of your health, reputation and relationships with others. Emotional manipulation should not be allowed whether it’s you or someone else who is the culprit.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Emotions will be difficult to control. You’ll only be given partial information, making it necessary to dig deep and do your own fact-finding.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get involved in activities. Your input will be well-received and help you formulate a path you want to follow in the future.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): An opportunity to make a move will tempt you. Before making any promises, consider whether it will take up more time than necessary and if you will still be able to maintain your current commitments.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Short trips, conversations or making changes to the way you live are favored. Trust your judgment and the facts you gather, not in hearsay or someone who tries to coerce you into doing something.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look over your personal papers and research any medical issues that are causing you concern. It’s up to you to do the legwork.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Working in a group or with someone you share a common interest with will lead to victory. You can bring about changes that will improve your life as well as the lives of others.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take care of your responsibilities without making a fuss. Avoiding senseless debates will ensure you don’t end up ruining your reputation.