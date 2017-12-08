Mohave County fire engines leave to assist on California fires

From left to right: firefighter Bryce Todriff, firefighter Lane Brock, engineer and engine boss trainee James Bevins, and Battalion Chief Engine Boss Ron Hood. Resources for Mohave County that were dispatched Friday morning to California are Mohave Valley Fire District, Pinion Pine fire district, Bullhead City Fire Department, Yucca fire district and Beaver Dam Littlefield fire district.

By Miner Staff

  • Originally Published: December 8, 2017 11:20 a.m.

    • KINGMAN – Mohave County has received requests from California for aid on fires spreading across the state. Several agencies have responded, and five engines hit the road Friday morning. Mohave Valley, Pinion Pine, Bullhead City, Yucca and Beaver Dame Littlefield have each sent engines and are set to be arriving at the holding zone by 6 p.m.

    Most Arizona engines and resources are at a holding zone or assisting on the Lilac fire in San Diego County. According to a Pinion Pine representative, the deployment could last 14 days to 21 days. There is a warming trend slated to hit California with high winds through Sunday.

    Check the Pinion Pine Fire District Facebook page for further updates.

