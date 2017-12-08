Stuffing stockings for Veterans

Lietz-Fraze is looking for people to stuff stockings for Veterans. The stockings need to be filled by Dec. 19 so they can be taken to the Department of Veterans Affairs Hospital in Prescott.

  December 8, 2017

    • KINGMAN – Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home & Crematory is once again collecting Christmas stockings for Veterans. From now through Dec. 19, people can stop by either of the Lietz-Fraze locations and pick up a stocking to decorate, fill and return.

    Lietz-Fraze will provide the stocking free of charge along with a list of recommended items. Lietz-Fraze will be delivering them to military veterans at the Department of Veterans Affairs Hospital in Prescott, in time for Christmas.

    Sending heroes some good tidings and holiday cheer is a great way to show support and appreciation for their sacrifices in keeping the country safe and secure.

    Stop by and show support. Office hours are Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Lietze-Fraze at 928-753-2555.

    Please return the filled stocking by Dec. 19 in order for Lietze-Fraze to deliver by Christmas.

