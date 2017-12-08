Stuffing stockings for Veterans

KINGMAN – Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home & Crematory is once again collecting Christmas stockings for Veterans. From now through Dec. 19, people can stop by either of the Lietz-Fraze locations and pick up a stocking to decorate, fill and return.

Lietz-Fraze will provide the stocking free of charge along with a list of recommended items. Lietz-Fraze will be delivering them to military veterans at the Department of Veterans Affairs Hospital in Prescott, in time for Christmas.



Sending heroes some good tidings and holiday cheer is a great way to show support and appreciation for their sacrifices in keeping the country safe and secure.

Stop by and show support. Office hours are Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Lietze-Fraze at 928-753-2555.

Please return the filled stocking by Dec. 19 in order for Lietze-Fraze to deliver by Christmas.