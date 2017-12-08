Suspicious fire burns part of Chloride VFW

CHLORIDE – A suspicious fire burned part of the Chloride VFW Hall early Wednesday, causing minor damage before it was extinguished by VFW staff, according to a report from Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District.

The fire district received the call around 9: 30 a.m. and dispatched a battalion chief and fire investigator to the scene. Volunteer firefighters were also notified of the incident.

Upon arrival, it was clear that the fire had been intentionally set in multiple locations. No suspects have been detained and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being considered intentional based on evidence found on scene.

Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District will continue to investigate the incident, and the public is encouraged to provide any information to investigator Mike Atchison or Fire Chief Wayne Eder at 928-757-3151.

“We need the public’s help to locate the person or persons that may have set this fire to prevent future fires of this type from occurring,” Eder said.