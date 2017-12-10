Events Calendar | December 10, 2017

  • Originally Published: December 10, 2017 5:57 a.m.

    • TODAY

    Gun show

    9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Mohave County Fairgrounds (2600 Fairgrounds Blvd.) 928-692-0937.

    Pictures with Santa

    9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Neely’s Korner Indoor Swap Meet, 1125 Lowell Rd.

    Candle Lighting

    6 p.m. Golden Valley Baptist Church, 100 S. Higley Rd.

    Donations

    All day. Searching for His Ministry Church, 3886 N. Castle Rock Rd. 928-530-4514.

    MONDAY

    BMX Racing

    6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

    Bingo

    4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

    Jiu-Jitsu

    6:15-7:15 p.m., 2434 Simms Ave. 928-279-6221.

    TUESDAY

    Judo

    6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

    Bingo

    4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.

    6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, Golden Valley, 760-420-0034.

    RC Racing

    5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

    WEDNESDAY

    BMX Racing

    6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

    Jiu-Jitsu

    6:15-7:15 p.m., 2434 Simms Ave. 928-279-6221.

    THURSDAY

    Judo

    6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

    Bingo

    10 a.m.-12 p.m., Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.

    FRIDAY

    Bingo

    4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.

    RC Racing

    5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

    Mohave County Holiday Craft Fair

    9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Mohave County Administration Bldg. 700 W. Beale St. 928-757-0703 ext#4611

    Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical

    7 p.m. The Beale Street Theatre presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” at Lee Williams High School 400 Grandview Ave. Tickets are: Adults are $10 and Children 4-11 are $5. 497-387-2615.

    SATURDAY

    Santa Claus at the Powerhouse

    9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Bring a can of non-perishable food and get a free photo with Santa. At the Powerhouse Visitor Center, 120 W. Andy Devine Ave. 928-718-9803.

    Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical

    7 p.m. The Beale Street Theatre presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” at Lee Williams High School 400 Grandview Ave. Tickets are: Adults are $10 and Children 4-11 are $5. 497-387-2615.

    Christmas Concert

    3 p.m. Kingman High School Auditorium 4182 N. Bank St. This is a free concert with a suggested donation of $ 5 for adults and $10 per family. 928-753-3902.

    Jingle Bell Run

    8 a.m. The Run/Walk will start and finish at Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Hualapai’s Mountain Campus located at 3801 Santa Rosa Drive. 937-304-9357.

    Pictures with Santa

    9 a.m. - 2 p.m. eely’s Korner Indoor Swap Meet, 1125 Lowell Rd.

    RC Racing

    5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

    SUNDAY, Dec. 17

    Pictures with Santa

    9 a.m. - 2 p.m. eely’s Korner Indoor Swap Meet, 1125 Lowell Rd.

    Karaoke

    7 p.m. At The Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.

