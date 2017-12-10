Events Calendar | December 10, 2017

TODAY

Gun show

9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Mohave County Fairgrounds (2600 Fairgrounds Blvd.) 928-692-0937.

Pictures with Santa

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Neely’s Korner Indoor Swap Meet, 1125 Lowell Rd.

Candle Lighting

6 p.m. Golden Valley Baptist Church, 100 S. Higley Rd.

Donations

All day. Searching for His Ministry Church, 3886 N. Castle Rock Rd. 928-530-4514.

MONDAY

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Bingo

4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

Jiu-Jitsu

6:15-7:15 p.m., 2434 Simms Ave. 928-279-6221.

TUESDAY

Judo

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

Bingo

4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.

6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, Golden Valley, 760-420-0034.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

WEDNESDAY

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Jiu-Jitsu

6:15-7:15 p.m., 2434 Simms Ave. 928-279-6221.

THURSDAY

Judo

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

Bingo

10 a.m.-12 p.m., Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.

FRIDAY

Bingo

4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

Mohave County Holiday Craft Fair

9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Mohave County Administration Bldg. 700 W. Beale St. 928-757-0703 ext#4611

Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical

7 p.m. The Beale Street Theatre presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” at Lee Williams High School 400 Grandview Ave. Tickets are: Adults are $10 and Children 4-11 are $5. 497-387-2615.

SATURDAY

Santa Claus at the Powerhouse

9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Bring a can of non-perishable food and get a free photo with Santa. At the Powerhouse Visitor Center, 120 W. Andy Devine Ave. 928-718-9803.

Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical

7 p.m. The Beale Street Theatre presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” at Lee Williams High School 400 Grandview Ave. Tickets are: Adults are $10 and Children 4-11 are $5. 497-387-2615.

Christmas Concert

3 p.m. Kingman High School Auditorium 4182 N. Bank St. This is a free concert with a suggested donation of $ 5 for adults and $10 per family. 928-753-3902.

Jingle Bell Run

8 a.m. The Run/Walk will start and finish at Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Hualapai’s Mountain Campus located at 3801 Santa Rosa Drive. 937-304-9357.

Pictures with Santa

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. eely’s Korner Indoor Swap Meet, 1125 Lowell Rd.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SUNDAY, Dec. 17

Pictures with Santa

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. eely’s Korner Indoor Swap Meet, 1125 Lowell Rd.

Karaoke

7 p.m. At The Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.