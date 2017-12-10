Horoscope | December 10, 2017

Birthdays: Raven-Symone, 32; Emmanuelle Chriqui, 40; Meg White, 43; Kenneth Branagh, 57.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You cannot buy love, gratitude or favors when it comes to dealing with friends and family. Honesty will be in your best interest.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Hold off making a large purchase or investing in something risky. You may be eager to make a change, but before you do, look inward and consider what’s best in the long run.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Emotions will come between you and common sense when dealing with children or your lover. Step back and quietly revisit all the facts involved before making any decisions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look inward and consider what you have been through and what you face. Personal growth will help you find the right path.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll be confused by what others tell you. Take your time and do your own research before you take action.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You won’t be thinking straight when it comes to personal matters, important relationships or family affairs. Take time out to do something that will help you rethink your choices and your ultimate objective.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Delays or problems while traveling are best avoided. Stick close to home and refuse to let anyone turn a tiny incident into a major catastrophe.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t spend money you don’t have. Emotional matters will escalate if you let someone from your past interfere in your life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Learn from past mistakes. Keep close tabs on what you need to know in order to avoid letting someone take advantage of you emotionally or financially.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Search for answers that will lead to a better future. Cut costs, lower your overhead and make adjustments that will encourage you to get back to basics.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll limit what you are able to accomplish if you let emotions take over. Overstepping your boundaries financially, emotionally or physically will incur a hefty cost.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll be tempted to make a fuss that could turn into an ongoing feud. Focus on what you can do for your community instead.