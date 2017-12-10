Junior Rodeo year end winners

  • Originally Published: December 10, 2017 5:59 a.m.

    • Here are the Junior Rodeo winners from each division.

    The senior division winners, from left, Crozier McCrae, Dante Bravo, Cole Shott, Shaunti Short, Cynda Campbell and Breezy Weber.

    The junior division winners, from left, Kadence Dorman, Taylor Girvin, Bailey Girvin, Garrett Jepson, Jace Jepson, and Travis Lawrence.

    The pee-wee division winners, from left, Faith Campa, Ashlynn Auth, Elmer Hambrick, Kash Jepson and Chase Scott.

