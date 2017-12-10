Obituary | Mildred June Morgan

Mildred June Morgan, 82, passed away peacefully at Kingman Regional Medical Center Dec. 3, 2017 after a long illness. She was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on June 4, 1935. She was known to her friends as Millie. She graduated high school in 1953 at Mt. St. Mary High School in Oklahoma City.

She came to Kingman in 1976 where she was employed by Citizens Utilities Telephone Company. She married James Morgan in 1977. She was a charter member of Fraternal Order of Eagles.

She was very politically active and was a member of the Democratic Women’s Club and was a Precinct Committee Person a number of years. She was also a delegate to the Arizona State Democratic Party during this time. She was extremely proud to be a Democrat.

She is survived by her husband James and her son Matthew. She was a very dedicated mother to Matt who is developmentally disabled. She was his best friend and advocate. Her passing will leave an empty spot in our hearts. She was a member of the Humane Society and ASPCA. She was very supportive of animal welfare. Her support to these many organizations will be sorely missed. She loved to travel and usually spent part of her summer traveling to historical sites and family origins. She also loved western novels. She loved telling stories of her early life in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

She requested that she be cremated, and did not desire any services. Just remember her as she was.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

