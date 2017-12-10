Obituary | Roger Allen Van Hook

Roger Allen Van Hook, 81, passed away Dec. 6, 2017 in Kingman, Arizona, with his family at his side. He was born on Aug. 28, 1936 in Long Beach, California to Harold and Angelina Van Hook.

Roger served in the U.S. Navy and was a retired auto Ford dealer

He is preceded in death by his father Harold A.Van Hook; mother Angelina Van Hook; and brothers Robert K. and William Van Hook. He leaves behind his loving wife of 45 years, Joanne Christine Van Hook; son Vincent Van Hook (Terese); daughters Lauri Kelley (Michael) and Kimberly Van Hook; 11 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

