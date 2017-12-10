Obituary | William George Kerkering

William George Kerkering



9/6/1942- 11/23/2017

William Kerkering was born in Chicago, IL and lived there until retiring to Kingman in 1992. He died in his home Thanksgiving Day surrounded by his surviving wife, Jaye Kerkering, his daughter; Kacy Hintz, his sons; Kevin and Kyle Kerkering, and daughter-in-law Ruth Kerkering.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Kingman, Arizona at 10307 E Old Hwy 93 at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. A memorial will be held in Chicago at a later date.