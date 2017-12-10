Obituary | Wilma Virginia Elmer

Wilma Virginia Elmer, loving educator to thousands of young children and generous and dedicated friend and lady to all, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 at her home in Mexico City surrounded by her family and loved ones.

She was born on March 31, 1920 in Boise, Idaho to Estelle and James W. Hudson, and raised in Monrovia, California along with her older brother Raymond W. Hudson and younger brother James Hudson, Jr.

She graduated from Arizona State University- at the time Arizona State Teachers’ College.

Shortly thereafter she married the love of her life Carlos Hall Elmer in Jan. 1943, and together they raised two wonderful children, Frank Elmer of Los Altos, California and Elizabeth Elmer of Mexico City.

Wilma touched numerous lives as a dedicated teacher for over 40 years in California, Arizona and Mexico City. She gave professional development preparation to teachers throughout Mexico including Hermosillo, Monterrey, Oaxaca, and Mexico City, and attended many professional conventions as a delegate in those cities as well as in San Diego, California and San Antonio, Texas. She also spearheaded a teacher exchange program between Hermosillo and Scottsdale, Arizona.

In addition, Wilma was instrumental in her husband’s book publishing company and published various books of her own as well. She was an enthusiastic proponent of the cultural heritage of The Navajo Nation, always wore silver and turquoise traditional jewelry and taught Navajo weaving. To encourage deserving Navajo students she and her husband set up a scholarship fund for them at Northern Arizona University in her name.

Throughout all her years Wilma was a kind, loving, and devoted wife, mother, and friend, who always had a positive outlook on life, a helping hand, and a smile for everyone.

Her beloved husband, Carlos Elmer, preceded her in death in 1993, shortly after celebrating their Golden Wedding Anniversary.

Together they had many opportunities to enjoy traveling the world and collecting many treasured memories. After having lived in China Lake, California and Scottsdale and Kingman, Arizona, she moved to Mexico City in 1997 to be with her daughter. There she actively supported local charities, educational pursuits, her daughter’s school The American Center for Children, and was an enthusiastic member of the international honorary for women educators Alpha Delta Kappa and The Linguistic Study Group up to the very end.

She is survived by her loving children, daughter-in-law Shari Elmer (Los Altos, California), two grandchildren Mackenzie Elizabeth Elmer Breining (Justin) of Gilroy, California and Sheridan Audrey Elmer of Bueno Park, California, seven nieces and nephews in California, Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico of the Hudson, Kooiman, Glass, Flood, and Claggert families, and one great granddaughter, four-month-old Scarlett Felicity Breining.



Wilma lived a full, fruitful, long and happy life. Her smiling face and indomitable spirit will be sorely missed. We have been blessed to have been touched by our mother, grandmother, aunt and friend for so many years and take comfort in so many wonderful memories. We love you.