Republican Club hosts state rep. candidates

KINGMAN – The Conservative Republican Club of Kingman will host three candidates for state representative when it meets at 11:15 a.m. Monday at Dambar restaurant, 1960 Andy Devine Ave.

Speaking to the club will be incumbent Paul Mosley, R-Lake Havasu City, and challengers Leo Biasucci and Jennifer Jones-Esposito.

Larry Schiff, president of the club, said he’s hopeful Rep. Gina Cobb, R-Kingman, can attend the meeting as well. He scheduled the candidates as the legislative session will preclude having them after January.

The meeting is open to the public with a $3 charge to cover meeting costs. Lunch is optional, and no reservations are necessary.

Schiff will also begin to collect annual dues of $12 a person and $20 a couple.

Schiff said it’s important for people to get involved as precinct chairmen for the Mohave County Republican Party.

“We are on the verge of a historic tax reform bill,” he said. “Particularly on the individual side, I’m not thrilled with some of the provisions. Maybe it is politically incorrect, but the reality is that the rich – really the moderately successful – pay the vast majority of all taxes, so any true tax cut is going to be a tax cut for the rich.”

In the long run, taking people off the tax rolls through doubling the standard deduction probably leads to increased government spending, as fewer people have “skin in the game,” Schiff said.