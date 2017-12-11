Donating for the future: A donation of reference materials to Kingman High School library by the Charles Bodden Jr. Family

As a 1995 classmate of the late Dr. Paul Kalanithi, Melissa Caton remembers a Kingman High School valedictorian who was outstanding in his achievements, yet humble and friendly, and someone who went out of his way to be a kind human being.

So the donation of reference materials to Kingman High School library by the Charles Bodden Jr. Family in memory of Kalanithi has special meaning for the school librarian and research teacher.

“It doesn’t matter how much you accomplished in life, he did more,” Caton said Wednesday as she stocked the library’s book shelves with the set of Encyclopedia Britannica and other reference books donated by the Bodden family. “He always outshined us all.”

She was excited as only librarians can be about the book donation.

Today’s students use the internet as their primary source of information, but this donation provides meaningful resources that offer an in-depth look into topics in several ways, Caton said.

Along with the encyclopedia set, the library received volumes of the Gateway to the Great Books that include material on critical thinkers such as Darwin, Newton and Freud.

The donation also includes the Life and Times series that feature Mohammed, Croix and Buddha, along with the Great Ideas Program and Annals of America, which costs about $1,100 on Amazon.

Caton said she plans to create a reading section at the library in honor of Kalanithi so that his legacy will be passed on to students who may find “enlightenment, encouragement and awakening for years to come.”

Kalanithi was the son of Sue and Paul Kalanithi Sr., a local cardiologist, and attended KHS and Stanford University, where he earned degrees in biology and English literature.

He also studied at University of Cambridge in England, and graduated cum laude from the Yale School of Medicine.

At age 36, Kalanithi was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, just before completing a decade of training as a neurosurgeon, and died months later in 2015.

He wrote “When Breath Becomes Air,” an inspirational book that was a New York Times nonfiction bestseller.

Caton said the additional reference materials will help students expand their knowledge beyond the surface of the internet.

“It allows them to really gain a true perspective of a topic,” Caton said. “Whether that is to gain a better understanding of a struggle, conflict or resolution … so students can fully understand the history, the plight, the concept, whatever they may be reading.”

Several students have already asked about the books, especially those who regularly check out books about philosophy, science and religious leaders, Caton said. This donation will greatly expand their options.

The internet is the go-to source for information, but as a teacher, Caton said she always requires at least one book source to be cited in her writing assignments. Each of the donated books is marked with a Bodden Family sticker in memory of Kalanithi (1977-2005).

“His success came before the internet age, so his success was built off these books,” Caton said. “I hope that students will gain from these books the love of literature that Paul had, as well as the thirst he had for knowledge and really cherish the gift made in his memory.”

Anyone who wants to expand the Kalinithi reading section can drop off books or monetary donations in his honor at Kingman High School, 4182 Bank St. You can add information for the book marking.

“The needs of the library are great,” said Caton, who received a $2,500 grant from Walmart last year to buy 175 new titles. “We don’t receive funding to purchase new reading materials, so at times our reading selection has been dated.”