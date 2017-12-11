Horoscope | December 11, 2017

Birthdays: Mo’Nique, 50; Gary Dourdin, 51; Jermaine Jackson, 63; Bess Armstrong, 63.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be playful instead of pushy if you want to get someone to pitch in and help. Communication will make or break whatever partnership you are trying to form.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stay focused on what’s important. Don’t go overboard or make a big fuss over nothing.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Make changes to personal documents, the way you go about saving money and how you deal with important partnerships. What you do now will help you avoid falling short on your goals or responsibilities.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make a promise to be more innovative in the way you deal with others as well. Don’t let emotions come between you and doing what’s right.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get out and explore new people and places. Short trips, communication and making changes to your regular routine will bring positive results.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look at your options before making a decision. A modest approach to whatever you decide to do will help you avoid a situation that is completely beyond your control.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Suggestions or collaboration will result in positive changes if you use your charm and intelligence to make them happen. Show emotion and be responsive to what others do and say.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Listen carefully when dealing with others. Someone will use personal information against you if you aren’t quick to counter any comments made in a group setting.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Precise information will help you avoid misinterpreting the facts. Take good care of your health and your relationships with others.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep close tabs on your health. Don’t bring about unnecessary changes that may disrupt your personal life or your reputation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take care of personal business. Keep your life simple and your expenses minimal. Indulgence of any kind will result in discord.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t be fooled by flattery or someone’s manipulative ways. Listen carefully and let your intuition be your barometer for what’s true or false.