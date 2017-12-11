Kingman Photo | Christmas lights all around Golden Valley

Bernice and Dave Martin outdid themselves again this year with their annual Christmas display located at 3286 Bouse Road on the east side of Golden Valley. They have more than 60,000 lights and other yard decorations, including a 12-foot-tall hot air balloon, inflatable fire engines and a 10-foot mega tree.



According to Bernice, this is their sixth year of putting up their Christmas display and they plan on having it up and running from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly through Jan. 2.

This year, the Martin family is collecting charitable donations for the Western Arizona Humane Society and they’re in desperate need of cleaning supplies, dog and cat food. They also need blankets to keep the animals warm during the winter months.