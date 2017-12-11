Mohave 911 | December 11, 2017

Aggravated assault on a police officer

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Robert James Waddell, 22, of Kingman Thursday.



According to a sheriff’s representative, at approximately 9 p.m., deputies received a call involving domestic violence in the 2900 block of Suffock Ave. It was reported that Waddell had assaulted his father inside the residence.

When a deputy attempted to arrest Waddell, he became combative. As the deputy placed cuffs on Waddell, Waddell jerked his head back and head butted the deputy in the face. The deputy sustained bruising and swelling under his eye. Waddell was booked into the Mohave County Jail. He was also charged with domestic violence/criminal damage and domestic violence/disorderly conduct, both misdemeanor charges.

Unlawful flight

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Craig William Stuart, 56, of Lake Havasu City Thursday evening for unlawful flight from law enforcement, felony.

According to a sheriff’s representative, at about 8:30 p.m., a Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a male subject riding a motorcycle in the area of Lake Way and Lake Dr.

Instead of pulling over, the driver of the motorcycle made an illegal u-turn in front of the deputy and headed the opposite direction. The deputy recognized the driver of the motorcycle from previous contacts, as Craig Stuart.

The deputy was able to catch up with Stuart. The deputy activated his lights and siren and Stuart began speeding on residential streets. When Stuart finally decided to pull over, he ran on foot. Deputies apprehended Stuart after a short foot pursuit.

Stuart was booked into the Mohave County Jail.

Child abuse

Mohave County Sheriff’s Detectives arrested Charles Anthony Spicer, 26, of Kingman, Tuesday for aggravated assault/domestic violence and child abuse/domestic violence, both felonies that occurred in the 1800 block of John L Avenue.

According to a sheriff’s representative, on Nov. 28, Deputies received information that Spicer left significant bruising on his 6 year old son. The 6 year old explained that he had been struck with a belt by his father. The bruising was discovered by the mother of the 6 year old. The Department of Child Services and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detectives conducted a joint investigation.

After a complete investigation, detectives arrested Charles Spicer Tuesday and booked him into the Mohave County Jail.

Burglary

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tommy Lee Burnell, 31, of Kingman, Dec. 3 for burglary, possession of burglary tools a possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies. Deputies also arrested Jennifer Lynn Dixon, 30, of Kingman for burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies.

According to a sheriff’s representative, at approximately 8 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to call involving a suspicious vehicle parked behind a wrecking yard in the 2900 block of Andy Devine. Deputies located a black jeep and found Dixon and Burnell in and around the vehicle.

Burnell had been seen exiting the wrecking yard through a hole in the fence. When deputies told Burnell to exit the vehicle, he fled from the vehicle and ran back into the fenced business yard. The Kingman Police Department assisted with controlling the perimeter and KPD K-9 Diesel, was deployed. The K-9, Diesel, apprehended Burnell inside the fenced business yard. Burnell was treated for minor injuries at the Kingman Regional Hospital.

Both Burnell and Dixon were booked into the Mohave County Jail. Burnell also had several misdemeanor warrants for Failure to Appear on unrelated crimes.





Burnell was charged with an additional felony burglary. An additional report was called in by a second business in the 4400 block of Highway 66 Monday. Burnell admitted his involvement in the second burglary and was charged for the offense Wednesday.

Domestic violence

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Zoe Patricia Wober, 18, of Kingman, Dec. 1, for domestic violence/aggravated assault, felony.

According to a sheriff’s representative, at 10 a.m. Nov. 30 deputies responded to a residence in the 2100 block of Lass in reference to Wober attacking a family member with pepper spray while holding a knife.



When deputies arrived on scene, Wober had fled the area. She was unable to be located that day. Deputies located Wober Dec. 1 at the Lass address where she was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County Jail.