Horoscopes | Dec. 12

Birthdays: Mayim Bialik, 42; Madchen Amick, 47; Regina Hall, 47; Jennifer Connelly, 47.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Short trips and talks will help to clear up any uncertainty you are feeling. Once you get the facts and are happy with what you see and hear, you will be able to move forward in making a lifestyle change.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Emotional matters will push you to make a choice, but before you hastily jump into action, do a thorough check to see what’s been done, what’s left to do and who is supportive or disruptive to the endeavor.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Use intelligence instead of manipulation and you will avoid being confronted by someone who isn’t happy. A partnership or proposal may look inviting, but might not turn out to be as favorable as you hoped.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Emotional conflicts will lead to uncertainty. Take care of important relationships and do your best to relate to others with compassion and a willingness to listen.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep any discussions you have concerning personal matters precise and factual. Sending the wrong impression will result in discord.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take care of your responsibilities. Refuse to give in to excessive or unreasonable demands.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get together with siblings or friends. Short trips or travel plans can be made.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Secrets from the past will be revealed. Consider the content and the provider before you become defensive.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Refuse to let anyone take unfair advantage of you. Be vocal if you think someone is being unfair or if you wish to change the direction of a deal or conversation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t let emotional matters overwhelm you. You will have better success if you take care of your own responsibilities without interfering with what others do.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look for positive changes. Do your best to ward off any bad habits or excessive behavior.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Partnerships will be difficult if you are too accommodating or forgiving. Speak up if you have a good alternative to what someone else is doing. Change can be good if you are in control.