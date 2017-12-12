Kingman firefighter earns fire officer designation

KINGMAN – Mike Stapleton has completed the process to earn his designation of fire officer for the Kingman Fire Department, one of 429 fire officers worldwide designated by the Commission on Professional Credentialing.

The designation recognizes firefighters who excel in experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement and technical competence.

The program uses a comprehensive peer review model to evaluate candidates. The Commission on Professional Credentialing awards the designation only after an individual successfully meets all of the organization’s stringent criteria.

“Captain Stapleton represents the first line supervisor to receive this professional designation and I could not be more proud of Mike and this accomplishment not only for him but for the organization,” Kingman Fire Department Chief Jake Rhoades said.

Stapleton continues to evolve and excel in his role as a company officer, he added.

KFD has achieved Insurance Service Office (ISO) Protection Class 1, which is rare in fire service, and it couldn’t have been done without people like Stapleton who set the district apart on many levels, Rhoades said.

“We have several other officers completing the application process to achieve Fire Officer designation, but Mike is the first, which demonstrates his commitment and hard work,” the chief said.