Prep Roundup: Vols take second place at Big Red Invite

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School wrestling team brought home head coach Dan Ondrejka his first tournament trophy over the weekend with a second-place finish at the sixth annual Big Red Invitational in Agua Fria.

“Those kids went out and earned another milestone for this program,” Ondrejka said. “They helped me achieve one of my goals for the season and I couldn’t be more thankful and proud of them.”

Lee Williams went 5-1 overall as a team, with wins against Tolleson (57-18), Dysart (45-36), Agua Fria (48-36), Estrella Foothills (57-18) and Higley (50-28).

“You could tell the kids wanted to place,” Ondrejka said. “They never gave up and fought through every single match regardless of the outcome. That’s what you want as a coach.”

The lone loss of the tourney was against section rival Lake Havasu in the finals as the Vols lost by three points, 42-39.

“It was a very close match, with huge improvements on our end from the last time we went against them,” Ondrejka said. “They have a tough team and we adjusted well but it just wasn’t enough this time.”

In addition to the second place trophy, Lee Williams also had nine wrestlers place in the individual tournament. Jimmy Wayman and Dylan Shaffer were champions of their respective weight classes, while Christian Muhr and Zach Dixon finished in third. Wyatt Parker, Morgan Mazon and Kristopher Ashton were fourth and Michael Mazon rounded out the top performers in sixth.

“This was a huge confidence boost for the kids,” Ondrejka said. “They have been stepping it up in the practice room. As a result those kids came ready to wrestle.”

The Vols travel to Youngker High School Wednesday to take on Shadow Mountain and Youngker.

Boys Basketball

Lee Williams 57, Bradshaw Mountain 46

At Bradshaw Mountain, the Lee Williams boys basketball team tallied its first 4A Grand Canyon Region win Monday night in a 57-46 win over the Bears (1-5, 0-3).

The Volunteers (3-2, 1-1) are back in action Friday at 7 p.m. when they host rival Kingman (3-2).

Girls Basketball

Bradshaw Mountain 47, Lee Williams 33

At Bradshaw Mountain, the Lee Williams girls basketball team suffered a 47-33 setback to the Lady Bears (3-2, 1-2 4A Grand Canyon Region)

Sadie Snay led the Lady Volunteers with nine points, while Hallie Powell scored six and Kaylee Bond added five points.

Lee Williams (2-4, 0-2) trailed by 16-15 at the half, but finished 12-of-23 from the charity stripe in the loss.

The Lady Vols, who dropped a 53-38 loss at Tempe Friday, look to end a three-game losing streak today when they welcome Prescott to town for a 7 p.m. contest.