Community orchestra and choir in concert Saturday

KINGMAN – Mohave Community Orchestra and Mohave Community Choir will present their annual Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Saturday at Kingman High School auditorium, 4182 Bank St.

Admission is free for students, $5 for adults and $10 for families.

The concert will feature the orchestra and choir performing traditional holiday music, with the audience joining in for a sing-along of “Hallelujah” from Handel’s “The Messiah.”

Refreshments will be served during intermission for donations to the youth scholarship fund.

The Mohave Community Orchestra and Choir are nonprofit organizations comprised of local musicians, both amateur and professional.

Under the direction of Art Swanson, Tom Boone and Melissa Brown, the orchestra and choir have entertained Kingman residents for 22 years.