Kingman Soccer Club finds success at Christmas Angel Tourney

The U9 Kingman Soccer Club girls team picked up a win at the Christmas Angel Tournament.

By The Daily Miner

  • Originally Published: December 13, 2017 6 a.m.

    • KINGMAN – The Kingman Soccer Club recently had its under-11 and under-12 girls teams take top spots at the Christmas Angel Tournament.

    The U12 girls took second out of eight teams, while the U11 girls placed third in their five-team bracket.

    The under-14 boys teams also had a respectable showing with a 1-1-1 record, with a 2-1 win over Scottsdale Abbasy. The under-9 girls team also came away with a victory in their first tournament of the season.

    The Kingman Soccer Club travels to Phoenix for the Stars Champions Cup January 12-14.

