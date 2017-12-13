NACFD recognizes outstanding members

KINGMAN – The Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District Chief Wayne Eder handed out awards to firefighters and volunteers at its annual Christmas party on Dec. 2.

The winners were: Battalion Chief Jason Scott, Fire Officer of the Year; Ricardo Garcia, Firefighter of the Year; Bob Sodaro, Volunteer of the Year; and Battalion Chief Tim King, Grant Writer of the Year.

Captain Rick McShea and firefighter Travin Pennington won “courage” medals for rescuing a man from his burning home on Nov. 27.

Former fire district volunteer Judy Wright was also recognized for her continued support.

“It is with great pride that we recognize our personnel for their efforts to serve our community and continue to bring a high level of service,” Eder said.