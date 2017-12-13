New Joe Bibich Veterans Service Office has opened

KINGMAN – Kingman has a reputation for being a veteran-friendly place to live. That reputation was confirmed Friday with an event celebrating the relocation of the Joe Bibich Veterans Service Office from Golden Valley to 220 N. First Street in Kingman.

Chaplain Paul Pitts set the tone with an invocation that captured the spirit of the event.

“O Lord, you have given us many gifts in life for which to be thankful,” Pitts said to those gathered. “We recognize that with these gifts you also have given us important responsibilities. This veterans support center represents our commitment to honor veterans and to accept responsibility to care for one another.”

By all counts, these words also capture the life and service of the late Mr. Joe Bibich (USMC), after whom the office was named. According to Ralph Mckee – former president of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 975 – Joe was a “kind-hearted man” who “always helped any veteran that crossed his path.” Joe’s family was represented at the event by his wife, Pam Bibich, and son Peter Clark, himself a veteran of the United States Navy. His family remains deeply engaged with the Arizona veteran community.

Joe Bibich passed away on April 23. According to his obituary (https://kdminer.com/news/2009/apr/27/joe-pete-bibich/), he was awarded two purple hearts and a bronze star with “V” for valor. Funeral attendees were asked to make donations to the local Vietnam Veterans of America chapter in place of flowers. Even in death, Joe was fighting for his fellow veterans.

The Joe Bibich Veterans Service Office is conveniently located at 220 N. First Street, across from Lee Williams High School and down the street from Locomotive Park. According to Pat Farrell (current president of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 975 of Mohave County and President of the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council), the center is open to all veterans and offers a range of services from therapy to VA claims filing assistance.



And the need is there. According to Farrell, Kingman is home to roughly 5,300 veterans, and 8,000 if one includes the surrounding areas such as Golden Valley.

The services offered by the Joe Bibich Veterans Service Office revolve around two key staff members: Alexis Stewart (licensed psychotherapist) and Bob Barnett (veterans service officer).

Alexis Stewart is a highly qualified psychotherapist with a master’s degree in social work. She works full time at the Joe Bibich Veterans Service Office helping veterans and their families address a range of issues, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), substance abuse, military sexual trauma, and marital challenges. Her services are free to combat veterans.



Stewart sees several trends among her patients. She distinguishes between, for instance, Vietnam vets, and younger vets returning home after the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. While both groups are dealing with similar issues (e.g., PTSD, substance abuse, readjustment challenges), their life circumstances often activate different pressure points. For example, younger veterans are very often forced to deal with service-related issues while also navigating the workplace. According to Stewart, this means that younger vets “don’t have as much time to work on themselves.” Older vets are dealing with similar service-related challenges, but also face the challenge of having to support themselves and their families in retirement.



The second staff member is Bob Barnett, a volunteer veteran’s service officer. Barnett’s role requires a significant amount of training, and in this capacity, he functions as a liaison between the VA and veterans, helping them process claims and other things VA related. For Barnett, the biggest challenge is “education.”

A lot of vets “don’t even know we exist,” he said.

It is the hope of Barnett and others that the office’s new, more accessible location and more expansive hours will change that situation.