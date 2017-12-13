Prep Roundup: Lady Tigers fall to Lake Havasu, 33-30

KINGMAN – It didn’t look good for the Kingman Academy girls basketball team Tuesday night as it faced a 13-point deficit to start the fourth quarter. The Lady Tigers didn’t give up though, clawing their way back to within two points before ultimately dropping a 33-30 loss to Lake Havasu.

“I have to give them credit for the fourth quarter, but the frustration is that’s the way we should have played the first three quarters – and we didn’t,” said Academy head coach Garth Steed. “We just have a hard time playing a full game. If we’d have played like we did in the fourth quarter, we would probably beaten them by a ways.”

The Lady Tigers looked poised for the comeback victory until the Lady Knights sank a 3-pointer with 1:06 on the clock that gave them a 33-28 lead.

“It was clutch for them, but it was a big mistake by us because we didn’t get her,” Steed said. “They knew they had to get out there on her. She was the only girl hitting from outside. It was one of the errors that really cost us towards the end.”

The Academy added one more basket with 0.4 seconds on the clock, but that was all it could muster in suffering its second loss to Lake Havasu (2-3) this season.

“The fourth quarter really showed them what happens when they go out and work,” Steed said. “When they went out and finally worked, we came right back.”

Canya Thompson and Chloe Elliot led the Lady Tigers with nine points each, while Ashlee Steed added six points.

The Academy (1-4) returns to the court Thursday as it travels to River Valley (2-2) for a 7 p.m. contest.

Boys Basketball

Lake Havasu 66, Academy 31

At Lake Havasu, the Kingman Academy boys basketball team dropped a 66-31 loss on the road Tuesday night to the Knights (5-1).

The Tigers (0-6) welcome River Valley (0-5) to town Thursday for a 7 p.m. contest.

Girls Soccer

Sunrise Mountain 6, Lee Williams 0

At LWHS, the Lee Williams girls soccer team suffered its second straight setback Tuesday night in a 6-0 loss to the Lady Mustangs (3-1).

The Lady Volunteers (2-2) open 4A Grand Canyon Region action Monday with a 4 p.m. contest at home against Mingus (1-3-1).

Boys Soccer

Sunrise Mountain 10, Lee Williams 0

At Sunrise Mountain, the Lee Williams boys soccer team was shutout Tuesday night in a 10-0 loss to the Mustangs (4-0).

The Volunteers (1-3) welcome Metro Tech (3-1) to town Thursday for a 6 p.m. contest.