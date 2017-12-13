‘Star Wars’ fan shares the force

KINGMAN – Scott Preston wants the force to be with a couple hundred kids in Kingman.

He purchased about 250 tickets to both showings of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” movie at 7 p.m. Thursday at Kingman Cinemas and gave them away in a little over a day through social media postings,

It’s the third year Preston has bought tickets for “Star Wars” movies.

He got the idea of from someone in Wisconsin, and with Christmas coming up, he figures it would be a nice gift for some kids. It cost him about $1,850.

“I’ve bumped into a few people, a lot of repeat families from prior years,” said Preston, a financial planner at Preston Investments in Kingman.

Preston saw his first “Star Wars” film when he was 5 years old on the big screen, and has been captivated by the culture that emerged from the movies and their characters.

“I’m a huge fan who has been collecting since 1977,” he said. “Nobody thought it would be this iconic thing.”

“Star Wars” has generated more than $28 billion in box office and merchandise sales over 40 years, and the movie introduced an entirely new category of toy collections.

Behind a security door in Preston’s basement, you’ll find action figures in unopened boxes, light sabers, life-size replicas of Darth Vader, Han Solo and Stormtroopers, and R2-D2 soda bins from the 1990s.

Preston said his collection is priceless, and he plans to leave it with his children, Logan and Sawyer. It’s a “sentimental thing” that keeps the inner child in him alive, he said.

