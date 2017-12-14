KINGMAN – Beale Street Theatre presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” at 7 p.m. Friday and 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday at Lee Williams High School.

The musical, written by Jahnna Beecham and Malcom Hillgartner, opens in a small quiet church preparing for their annual Christmas pageant.

Circumstances quickly change this “quiet” process and through different events brings a family of six rather unruly siblings to take over the church audition for the pageant.

This is a wonderful family production that will have your whole family singing the 1960s rock-and-roll themed songs, said Delphine Brandt, publicity director for Beale Street Theatre.

“There are surprises for everyone as this production will definitely spread joy over your holiday celebrations,” she said.

It’s produced by special arrangement with Playscripts.

Funds earned from this production go to the Beale Street Theatre Project, “It Takes a Community to Raise a Theatre.”

Tickets are $5 for children 4-11 and $10 for all others.