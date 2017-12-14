Mohave County Fairgrounds has a new manager

KINGMAN – As the new general manager for Mohave County Fair Association, Tim Woods wants to clean up the fairgrounds and expand the schedule with everything from equine events to motorsports.

Woods was among more than 20 candidates who applied to replace former fair manager Jimmy Guillot, who resigned from the job in November under pressure from the board.

A major dispute arose between the Kingsmen, the group that sponsors Andy Devine Days and the PRCA rodeo, and supporters of motorsports such as the Monster Truck event at the fairground.

Trucks would land on vehicles in the main arena, leaving shards of metal and glass that pose extreme injury risk to rodeo horses that cost upwards of $35,000, Woods said.

Woods, former manager of Kingman Terminal Railroad at Kingman Airport and owner of Woods Saddlery in downtown Kingman, said he went through the normal interview process for the management job.

He spent his first week cleaning up the office.

“Are you kidding? This place is filthy. It took six days to clean the office,” the fair manager said Wednesday. “The stalls are in desperate need of repair, the weeds, we want to get grass growing again.”

He wants to see more junior rodeo and Gymkhana events, and maybe start some high school rodeos. A permanent arena for motocross and motor sports could be built in the back corner, near Interstate 40, which is always going to be noisy anyway, Woods added.

Some other ideas include car shows that could be held inside the 21,000-square-foot exhibition building.

Woods has two general maintenance workers and hired a new executive assistant to keep the books. They’ve already cleaned up weeds and debris around the Mohave County Fair Association rock monument on the southeast corner of the fairgrounds.

“I didn’t like the way the fairgrounds was looking, and I didn’t like the way it was heading,” Woods said.