Horoscope | December 15, 2017

Birthdays: Vanessa Hudgens, 29; Sophie Monk, 38; Beth Orton, 47; Dee Wallace, 69.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Use your imagination. If you want something, it’s up to you to make it happen.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Partnerships should be considered. Look at what others have to offer and make choices based on the most beneficial relationships possible.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Use your business skills to outmaneuver someone who is trying to get you to carry the majority of the responsibilities. Offer a fair alternative that will not compromise your position.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Stay focused on what you want to accomplish, but also pay tribute to those who have helped you along the way. Recognition will be admirable.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Home improvements that are specific will help reduce your overhead. Be precise and detailed when discussing your plans to avoid a costly error.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Short trips, partnerships and taking care of business should be your priority. A function that allows you to present what you have to offer will pay off.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Joint financial ventures should be looked over carefully. You may want to make an adjustment, but make sure it won’t jeopardize your cash flow.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Share your emotions with someone you care about. Planning something that will improve the way you live can give you incentive to come up with and stick to a budget.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Call in favors and do what you have to do to get ahead. Working diligently and secretively to achieve something that can help you move forward will pay off.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Show how passionate you are about what you do, and you will impress the powers that be. Your attention to detail will put you in an ideal position to get what you want.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Overreacting awill lead to a feud you’ll wish you never started. Back away from discord.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Make a donation that will give you the tax write-off you need as well as help out a charitable organization. You can cut your costs if you are strict about the way you spend your money.