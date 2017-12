Beth Snook, who runs the no-kill rescue Niki’s Pals 4 Paws, poses with 18-month old Big Foot and Santa during a fundraiser Dec. 9 in Golden Valley. The Pets with Santa event was set up to generate money for her no-kill rescue. People interested in more information about Niki’s Pals 4 Paws can visit their website at nikispals4paws.org, email nikispals@yahoo.com or call Beth at 928-897-9033.