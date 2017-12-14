Letter | Kingman veterans need your help

Our local veterans are in serious trouble. The VA shuttle that drives our brave heroes to the VA hospital and clinics in Las Vegas is desperately short of volunteer drivers.

Without this service it can quickly become a matter of life and death for our vets if they cannot get to their doctors and hospitals.

Look into your hearts and help these brave men and women who fought for the freedom we enjoy each day. Become a volunteer VA shuttle bus driver by calling Dino at 702-249-1297.

Rebecca Donchez

Golden Valley