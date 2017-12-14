Man accused of burning Mesa’s $40K Christmas tree

Samuel Johnson (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: December 14, 2017 9:24 a.m.

    • MESA (AP) — Police in the city of Mesa near Phoenix say a man has been arrested on suspicion of arson and criminal damage for allegedly burning the city’s $40,000 Christmas tree.

    The nearly four-story tall tree is the focal point of Mesa’s annual Christmas celebration.

    It was destroyed by a fire early Wednesday that police say was intentionally set.

    Police say 34-year-old Samuel Antone Johnson was found nearby and allegedly admitted to setting the “Merry Main Christmas Tree” on fire with a book of matches. Police say the man did not disclose a motive.

    Johnson has been booked into jail on two felonies. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer yet.

    City officials say they’re trying to quickly find a replacement tree to erect for the rest of the holiday season.

