Obituary | John Altland

We are sad to announce the unexpected passing of John Altland on Dec. 6, 2017. He was born in Breckenridge, Colorado on Sept. 15, 1932 to Forrest and Margaret Altland. His brother and only sibling, “Bud”, preceded John in death on Aug. 18, 2012.

John never met a stranger. He was so friendly and outgoing. He had a carpet cleaning business before his retirement.

John is leaving behind family, a close sister-in-law, Sandy, and many friends.

By John’s request, there will be no services. He will be laid to rest next to his brother in Palisade, Colorado.

He will be greatly missed by all. Happy trails, our dear John.