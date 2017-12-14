Prep Roundup: Lady Vols get first region win

Kingman’s Ivan Lira, left, scored a goal in a 15-2 loss to Parker Wednesday night.

Miner File Photo

By The Daily Miner

  • Originally Published: December 14, 2017 8:59 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls basketball team picked up its first 4A Grand Canyon Region win Wednesday night in a 38-26 victory over Prescott.

    The Lady Volunteers jumped out to an early 10-6 advantage after the first quarter, but only led 17-16 at halftime.

    Lee Williams held the Lady Badgers to just 10 points and also found the basket as nine different players scored.

    Sadie Snay scored a game-high 14 points, while Simari Satoafiaga had six and Kaylee Bond and Ellie Thomas each tallied four points.

    The Lady Vols (3-4, 1-2 4A Grand Canyon Region) host Kingman High School (3-2) at 5:30 p.m. today.

    Boys Soccer

    Parker 15, Kingman 2

    At KHS, the Kingman High School boys soccer team dropped a 15-2 loss to the Broncs (3-1, 2-0 3A Region 6) Wednesday night.

    Emmanuel Elliot and Ivan Lira scored for the Bulldogs.

    Kingman (0-4, 0-2 3A Region 6) hosts River Valley (1-0) at 4 p.m. today.

