Prep Roundup: Lady Vols get first region win

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls basketball team picked up its first 4A Grand Canyon Region win Wednesday night in a 38-26 victory over Prescott.

The Lady Volunteers jumped out to an early 10-6 advantage after the first quarter, but only led 17-16 at halftime.

Lee Williams held the Lady Badgers to just 10 points and also found the basket as nine different players scored.

Sadie Snay scored a game-high 14 points, while Simari Satoafiaga had six and Kaylee Bond and Ellie Thomas each tallied four points.

The Lady Vols (3-4, 1-2 4A Grand Canyon Region) host Kingman High School (3-2) at 5:30 p.m. today.

Boys Soccer

Parker 15, Kingman 2

At KHS, the Kingman High School boys soccer team dropped a 15-2 loss to the Broncs (3-1, 2-0 3A Region 6) Wednesday night.

Emmanuel Elliot and Ivan Lira scored for the Bulldogs.

Kingman (0-4, 0-2 3A Region 6) hosts River Valley (1-0) at 4 p.m. today.