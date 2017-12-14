Sale on Arnold Plaza set to go through

KINGMAN – Within the coming year, Mohave County will close on the sale of a derelict building it owns in downtown Kingman.

Arnold Plaza, owned by the county for more than 25 years, has been in mothballs since the Mohave County treasurer’s and assessor’s offices moved out in 2005.

Through a federal grant to remove asbestos and bring the 23,000-square-foot building up to code, the county has made headway bringing back the building to life, paving the way for an anticipated sale early next year to the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council.

The council plans to turn Arnold Plaza into a halfway house for homeless and at-risk veterans.

The $58,500 sale is a win-win, said supervisor Buster Johnson.

“County taxpayers would have had to spend more than $500,000 to demolish the building or upwards of another $500,000 to remove the asbestos,” Johnson said. “With two failed attempts to auction the property, the request from the veterans council to purchase the building was the best way to get this liability out of our taxpayer’s hands and put the building back to use.”

Although it will probably take another year before the halfway house opens, it couldn’t open sooner, said Patrick Farrell, president of the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council.

According to a recent report from Arizona State University, Mohave County ranks first in the state for suicides among its veteran population.

“We don’t want to sweep them off the street, which is what a lot of people want to do and that way you can take them off your statistics,” Farrell said. “Our program is geared toward a successful transition from being homeless. It’s for the homeless veterans who are looking for a hand up, to get them squared away physically, and mentally, trying to get all of their benefits in order, and if they are able to work we will find them work. If they can’t work we will find them permanent housing.”

The program, Farrell said, is designed for the veterans to succeed.

Farrell envisions a 25-bed housing unit that will bring in homeless and at-risk veterans into a three- to six-month program to get them off the streets.

Arnold Plaza was originally built in 1936 and housed a title company, doctor’s office a construction firm and other businesses. The county bought the property about 25 years ago. It was last remodeled in 1992.

“Veterans have served our great nation though some very difficult times,” Johnson said. “When completed this historic building will in turn help veterans through their own hard times.”