Scam alert: Callers claiming to be from MCSO wanting money for warrants

KINGMAN – Don’t give out any information to scammers calling about outstanding arrest warrants and fines, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Sue Callahan, public information officer for MCSO, said a citizen called in to report a man who identified himself over the phone as Lt. Howard with the sheriff’s office.

He told the woman that she had a warrant for her arrest and needed her to pay her fines via credit card. No information was given to the caller.

Callahan said she personally called the phone number.

A voicemail message said, “Lt. Howard with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is not available at this time.”

“This individual does not work for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office,” Callahan said. “The sheriff’s office will not call you to tell you that there is a warrant for your arrest. We do not collect fines or fees over the phone or in person, period.”

Callahan advised citizens to be smart and be aware of these con artists.

If you question the validity of a phone call from a deputy, call the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753.

Several people have posted notices on Facebook about receiving calls from so-called law officers asking for payments to avoid arrest.