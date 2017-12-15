Another telephone scam making the rounds in Kingman

KINGMAN – Burt Kaploe wants to warn local residents about a scam in which an alleged representative from Microsoft Windows technical department calls about security issues with your computer.

Kaploe said he heard about this scam a few months ago from AARP, so he simply hung up on the callers.

He received three calls from a 901 area code over several days, one as late as 10 p.m.

The caller said Kaploe’s Windows verification had been canceled and he would need to give them remote control of his computer and personal information so it can be Windows-certified.

The thing to remember is that Microsoft does not revoke authorization on their products once they’re installed on your computer, Kaploe said.

“This type of scam can scare people who are either new to computers or are seniors,” he said in an email to the Daily Miner. “This is wrong.”

Kaploe said he’s authorized remote access to his computer in the past, but he knew the company and contacted them, not the other way around.

It’s the latest of many phone scams circulating this time of year.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office put out an alert Wednesday about scammers representing themselves as sheriff’s officers demanding payments for fines via credit card, and telling people they’ll have an arrest warrant if they don’t pay.

MCSO will never call you about an arrest warrant or collect fines over the phone or in person, said Sue Callahan, public information officer for the sheriff’s department.