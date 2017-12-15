ArtHub hosting open house showcasing resident artists’ work

KINGMAN – Resident artists have been hard at work since August at the ArtHub creating works that they’re ready to share with the public during an open house at 5 p.m. today.

Artists for the fall residency are Emmily Tomulet, Anna Fox Ryan, Stephen Cohen and Alexandra Rice.

Each artist made something unique to contribute to the community, ranging from oil paintings to comics to pictures of Kingman made out of string, said Janie Stapleton, program director at the ArtHub.

Local homebuilder Doug Angle renovated a portion of the historic Central Commercial Building and opened the ArtHub at Fourth and Beale streets in 2015.

Artists have their own gallery downstairs and live above the studio rent-free for four months. In exchange, they teach community art classes and hold workshops open to the public.

The goal is to create an environment where talented, promising artists can share their experience with Kingman residents, bolster the local art scene and stir cultural movement in the downtown business district.

About the artists:

Emmily Tomulet was born in Portland, Oregon, to Romanian immigrants and moved from state to state. She won art awards in North Carolina, and her artwork was displayed in Durham City Hall.

Anna Fox Ryan is based in Media, Pennsylvania. Her works hang in collections of prominent individuals and institutions in the United States, England, Finland and Portugal.

Stephen Cohen grew up in a small commuter town in New Jersey and now lives in eastern Washington. He received his bachelor’s degree in fine arts at Penn State University, and his master’s at Washington State University.

Alexandra Rice is a recent graduate of Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York. She has a passion for fine art and enjoys painting and wheel-throwing, as well as using unexpected materials in her work.