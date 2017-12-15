Cold fronts bring down temps, increase winds

KINGMAN – A cold front pushed through the region Thursday, bringing gusty north winds and cooler temperatures, with the strongest winds coming along the Colorado River Valley.

Bullhead City was catching gusts of up to 50 mph, while Kingman was more moderate at 30 mph, the National Weather Service reported.

Much lighter winds are expected today, with gusts of 15-20 mph in the morning, then decreasing by the afternoon.

However, a second system will hit northwest Arizona over the weekend, bringing more wind and cooler temperatures, NWS meteorologist Reid Wolcott said. Conditions will improve early next week.

Today’s high is expected to be 63 with an overnight low of 34, dropping to 59 and 31 on Saturday and 51 and 31 on Sunday.

No rain is in the forecast. The last day any measurable rainfall was recorded in Kingman was Sept. 9 when we got 0.4 inch.