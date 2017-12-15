Horoscope | December 15, 2017

Birthdays: Adam Brody, 38; Julie Taymor, 65; Don Johnson, 68; Tim Conway, 84.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t base a money deal or medical decision on what someone tells you. Do your own research and go to experts to ensure that you have all the information you require to make an educated decision.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Possessiveness will be costly. Try not to make demands.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Do what’s expected of you and keep moving forward. Put any uncertainty behind you by clearing up unfinished business.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take care of your responsibilities. Don’t leave it up to someone else to do what’s expected of you.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A change to the way you do your job or how you get along with your peers will determine how much support you receive. Networking is encouraged as well as doing your best to avoid indulgent behavior.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Emotions will surface within your domestic environment. Changes should be looked at as progress instead of with fear and hesitation.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Rely on past experience when dealing with domestic issues or people who use pressure tactics to try and change your mind. Be creative and offer unique solutions.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Home, family and personal relationships should be nurtured. Hold heart-to-heart discussions, offering suggestions and solutions when called for.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Protect against loss, theft and someone who is trying to weasel his or her way into your plans. Be secretive about the personal changes you want to make.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put more force behind your personal goals. Take time to enforce what you want when it comes to your relationships with others.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t knock yourself out trying to impress someone who is critical and unaccommodating. Find the best way to use your skills, discipline and knowledge to help you get ahead.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look over contracts and agreements and consider how you can make changes that will favor you. Staying in control of a situation that involves others will be in your best interest.