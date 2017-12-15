Looking back leads to a cherished future

A favorite, if unavoidable, pastime of geezers is looking back. I’ll grant you, we don’t have a long future to look at, but our minds still examine and try to analyze actions and decisions we’ve made. We do so because it has become a lifelong habit. We look back and try to think of things we might’ve done better, so we can do better in the future. Some of the things we did and some of the things we failed to do. Some we did well and some we did poorly.

One of the things I did really well, with my wife’s wise counsel of course, was to choose Mohave County, Golden Valley and Kingman to be where we plan to spend our remaining years. We chose this area after a 10-year search for a final home, and we’ve not been disappointed.

When we came here after living for 30-some years in Southern California, we were astounded at just how friendly and helpful everyone was. We dragged our very patient real estate agent around for the better part of a week before we settled on a place to have our home built. She never squawked a bit.

Our architect-builder was splendidly patient and understanding, as were all the contractors and sub-contractors who built our dream house. We wouldn’t have changed a thing.

All the folks at the utility companies were wonderfully helpful and courteous. Then, in day-to-day interactions with people, we found that folks here will actually stop what they are doing and take the time to engage in conversation instead of scurrying around you.



The neighbors in our new neighborhood were then, and are now, wonderfully helpful with information and physically helpful, too.

I view this area as our little piece of paradise. We have no floods, no earthquakes, no tornadoes and no hurricanes. We really have no weather worth mentioning. It is warm in the summertime and cool in the winter season, but we never have to shovel the weather off the driveway.

The cost of living is much less here than it is next door in California. Of course, any coin has two sides.

We left good friends behind and now that the full force of geezerhood is being felt, some of our friends have left us behind as they go to their final reward.

One of the funny things we geezers have to get used to is the unfortunate fact that young people have a language of their own, and we have not the foggiest notion what they are saying. So we muddle along, secure in the belief that we know more and better than the kids, yet we have to recruit a 12-year-old to show us how to use a smart phone or a computer.

My single greatest, and most painfully felt, regret about moving here is that I didn’t do it 20 or 30 years sooner. Isn’t 20-20 hindsight wonderful?

Achieving geezerhood is quite an accomplishment when we look at all the mishaps and pitfalls we had to avoid to get here, but if given the opportunity, I think the only thing I’d do differently would be to be less demanding and more patient with (and frankly, more afraid of) my beloved wife.

Looking back is not a bad thing, as it puts our limited future in perspective.

Our remaining future is thus sweeter and more to be cherished.