Prep Roundup: Lee Williams’ Kael Juelfs, Matt Bathauer named to 4A All-Conference team

KINGMAN – Lee Williams High School football players Kael Juelfs and Matt Bathauer were recently named to the 4A All-Conference team.

Juelfs garnered all-conference second team honors at linebacker, while Bathauer was the lone honorable mention selection at defensive lineman.

Juelfs racked up 123 total tackles in his senior campaign, including 74 solo stops, seven tackles for loss and one sack.

He was also selected as the Region Defensive Player of the Year in addition to being named to the all-region first team with Bathauer.

Juelfs is among 13 seniors that graduate from a Lee Williams team that finished 4-6 overall.

Girls Basketball

River Valley 36, Kingman Academy 27

At River Valley, the Kingman Academy girls basketball team suffered its fifth straight loss Thursday in a 36-27 setback to the Lady Dust Devils (5-2).

The Lady Tigers (1-5) open 2A West Region action Wednesday with a 5:30 p.m. contest at Trivium Prep (0-4).

Boys Soccer

River Valley 15, Kingman 0

At KHS, the Kingman High School boys soccer team dropped a 15-0 loss to the Dust Devils (2-1) on Friday.

The Bulldogs (0-5, 0-2 3A Region 6) travel to rival Lee Williams (1-4) Tuesday for a 6 p.m. contest.

Metro Tech 5, Lee Williams 1

At LWHS, the Lee Williams High School boys soccer team fell 5-1 to the Knights (4-1) on Thursday.

The Volunteers (1-4) host the Bulldogs (0-5, 0-2 3A Region 6) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Girls Soccer

South Mountain 3, Kingman 0

At South Mountain, the Kingman High School girls soccer team lost 3-0 Friday to the Lady Jaguars (4-3).

The Lady Bulldogs (0-5), who also lost 5-0 on Thursday to Mohave, host Lee Williams (2-2) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.