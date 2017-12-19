County administrator to become county manager

KINGMAN – Call him County Manager Mike Hendrix, not county administrator.

Administrator sounds too much like a secretarial position to Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop.

That’s why she wanted to change Hendrix’s job title back to county manager, which is the same as it was for people who held the top executive position in the past.

The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1, with Hildy Angius opposed, to approve the job title change at its regular meeting Monday.

“It’s based on perception,” Bishop explained of her reasoning behind the title change. “It’s important in dealing with other city managers and county managers to have the same title.”

Hendrix will retain the same job responsibilities and salary. And he’ll stay in the same office at the County Administration Building.

Angius said the county manager should get the large, panoramic corner office at the County Administration Building, and asked Bishop if she’d be willing to give it up.

Bishop said she would, if that’s what it takes, but she’d need help moving a heavy mirror out of her office.

Hendrix said he had the “greatest amount of respect” for each and every supervisor, but his office is near capacity and it would take a “miracle” to move to the corner office. It would also be a great disruption to his staff, so he declined the offer.

Angius said the board had “issues” with the previous county manager, and voted to change the structure under late Supervisor Joy Brotherton, whom Bishop was elected to replace.

The board made a lot of changes to the county administrator’s job, “some great, some not so great,” Angius noted.

She had asked Hendrix if the job title change was something he wanted, and he said it wasn’t. “It’s really just for vanity,” she said.

Bishop referred to a previous board meeting in which Hendrix was “ridiculed” for being an administrator and not a manager, but Angius said the comment was about his job duties, not his title.

Hendrix has to report to five Mohave County supervisors who have different personalities, and he does a great job, Angius said.

However, the county manager should present a balanced budget and that didn’t happen, and the county manager wouldn’t allow for a 10-hour meeting, the supervisor from Bullhead City expressed.

Board Chairman Gary Watson took the blame for the budget and 10-hour meeting and said he was in favor of changing Hendrix’s title to county manager. “But I don’t have a corner office to give up,” he said.