Editorial | The ‘War on Christmas’ is over

It’s no secret that conflict is a big draw. There is a reason reality television is still with us, defying all logic, and that’s because some people enjoy watching others fight, argue, backstab, etc.

It’s why when your favorite television couple finally gets together after all those obstacles, they either find new obstacles or you become bored with their happy lives.

Newspapers and television know it. If we post a nice feature on a person doing great things for the community, and one of someone doing terrible things, the not-so-nice story will get far more engagement on social media.

Talk radio and cable news shows are built on conflict. So are blogs. “Look at the terrible things they are doing to us now,” will help drive ratings, and clicks.

It seems a lot of people just want to be angry at others. Problem is, it’s hurting our country. There is a reason Vladimir Putin bought social media ads that tried to fan the flames of the culture war. He does not want us united, he wants us fighting among ourselves.

We don’t mean to minimize some serious issues that people are passionate about. It is right to debate those and take a stand. But some issues were manufactured, perhaps to get those ratings or to further drive Americans apart.

The “War on Christmas” is one of those causes. Luckily, it seems many Americans see through this.

YourStorageFidner.com conducted a survey asking 2,000 U.S. residents what was the message they sent out on their holiday greeting cards. By a two-to-one margin, it was Merry Christmas (60.4 percent). Happy Holidays came in with 27.9 percent.

President Obama did say “Merry Christmas,” many times, and there is video of him saying it over and over and over easily found on the web.

No one is trying to demean Christmas. We have Christmas lights all over town. No one protests that.

When people choose to say Happy Holidays, they are just trying to be inclusive, or perhaps they don’t want to assume what religion you follow. It says we live in a diverse country comprised of many different people and beliefs, and we respect all of them. So whatever your beliefs, hope you have a terrific holiday filled with joy.

There’s no reason to take offense to that.

Saying Happy Holidays is a lot easier than saying Happy Hanukkah, Joyous Kwanzaa, Blissful Bodhi Day, Festive Festivus, Blessed Ramadan, Good Winter Solstice, Joyful Canadian Boxing Day, Cheerful Maunajiyaras, Wonderful Festival of Lights, Wonderful Tet, Happy New Year and Merry Christmas every time you meet someone on the street.

Let’s embrace the spirit of the season, show respect for one another and everyone’s beliefs, and declare the War on Christmas is over, and we all win.