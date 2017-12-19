Holiday shipping deadlines fast approaching

  • Originally Published: December 19, 2017 5:57 a.m.

    As Christmas quickly approaches, many consumers are still on the hunt for that perfect gift. And the good news is that they still have a few more days to shop and send their gifts off, as U.S. carriers are offering guaranteed Christmas delivery through this week.

    See below for the deadlines by carrier and shipping option:

    Tuesday, December 19th

    FedEx: Express Saver

    USPS: Priority and First Class Mail

    Wednesday, December 20th

    FedEx: 2 Day and 2 Day AM

    UPS: 2nd Day Air

    Thursday, December 21st

    FedEx: First, Priority and Standard Overnight

    UPS: Next Day Air

    USPS: Priority Mail Express

    Monday, December 25th

    FedEx: Same Day

