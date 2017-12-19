Holiday shipping deadlines fast approaching

As Christmas quickly approaches, many consumers are still on the hunt for that perfect gift. And the good news is that they still have a few more days to shop and send their gifts off, as U.S. carriers are offering guaranteed Christmas delivery through this week.

See below for the deadlines by carrier and shipping option:

Tuesday, December 19th

FedEx: Express Saver

USPS: Priority and First Class Mail

Wednesday, December 20th

FedEx: 2 Day and 2 Day AM

UPS: 2nd Day Air

Thursday, December 21st

FedEx: First, Priority and Standard Overnight

UPS: Next Day Air

USPS: Priority Mail Express

Monday, December 25th

FedEx: Same Day