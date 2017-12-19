Holiday shipping deadlines fast approaching

As Christmas quickly approaches, many consumers are still on the hunt for that perfect gift. And the good news is that they still have a few more days to shop and send their gifts off, as U.S. carriers are offering guaranteed Christmas delivery through this week.
See below for the deadlines by carrier and shipping option:
Tuesday, December 19th
FedEx: Express Saver
USPS: Priority and First Class Mail
Wednesday, December 20th
FedEx: 2 Day and 2 Day AM
UPS: 2nd Day Air
Thursday, December 21st
FedEx: First, Priority and Standard Overnight
UPS: Next Day Air
USPS: Priority Mail Express
Monday, December 25th
FedEx: Same Day
SUBMIT FEEDBACK