Letter | Flake, McCain, become independent

You are men of integrity. Like our own ex-governor and former EPA administrator Christie Whitman, who authored "It's My Party Too," you have witnessed your party of fiscal and environmental conservatism vanish into a party of hatred and destruction of American values.

It is catering to wealthy donors and barely even giving lip service to the (vanishing) middle class. My parents live in North Scottsdale and depend on Medicare for their (substantial) health needs. You can see what your Republican leadership has said about its "promises" not to cut Medicare/Medicaid if you vote for the tax cut.

I urge you to consider joining Maine Senator Angus King and declare yourself an Independent, able to vote your conscience and for your constituents' interests on this and other issues without being strong-armed by your party leadership.

Carol Simon Levin

Bedminster, New Jersey