Trump bashing? That is an amusing idea. Bashing the fellow who won by publically bashing everyone. Every institution of this great country now stands accused of something.

Bashing might be what a Trump fan feels.

I am not a Trump fan. Rather, I am a believer in our justice system. The truth is coming out, no matter how Trump tries to “obstruct justice.” Nixon, too, thought he was above the law.

Ralph Hill

Kingman