Obituary | Gaye Troup

Gaye Troup, age 80, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec.13, 2017. She was born March 9, 1937 to Paul and Ada King in Louisville, Kentucky, then settled into Kingman, Arizona in 1955. She worked for Citizens Utilities as a telephone operator for 18 years before purchasing and operating the Dambar and Steakhouse with her husband, Bill, for 19 years. Gaye was especially remembered for her love of fashion and style.

Gaye was preceded in death by husband Bill Troup in 2002, grandson Kyle Bland, and granddaughter Krystn Davis.

She is survived by her three daughters; Debbie (Wayne) Davis, Susan (Phil) Bland, Deana (Chris) Isch, grandchildren; Amber (Jason) Scott, Taylor (Sabrina) Bland, Billie Blair (Matt Yocam), Troy Blair (Chandra Knob), great-grandchildren; Kaileigh and Kabyn Scott, Kaleb Bland, Cadence Blair, and Gunnar Yocam.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Jan. 6, 2017 at The Moose Lodge from 1 to 4 p.m. Everyone is welcome to join us and share memories.