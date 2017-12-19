Prep Roundup: Bulldogs crush Bagdad

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School boys basketball team easily cruised to a 60-34 win Monday night at Bagdad (3-4).

“We turned up the defensive intensity in the second quarter to help us get out and run,” said Bulldogs head coach Nick Juby. “It felt good to get everyone in the game as well.”

Elijah Howery led the No. 20-ranked Bulldogs with a game-high 18 points, while Tobias Bagby scored 15 and Tucker Humble added six points.

Kingman (4-3) travels to Parker (2-5) Wednesday for a 7 p.m. contest.

Girls Basketball

Kingman 43, Bagdad 33

At Bagdad, the Kingman girls basketball team picked up a 43-33 win over the Lady Sultan (2-5) Monday night.

The No. 30-ranked Lady Bulldogs (4-3) play at Parker (3-4) Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Mingus 4, Lee Williams 2

At LWHS, the Lee William girls soccer team dropped a 4-2 loss Monday to the Lady Marauders (2-4-1).

The Lady Vols (2-3) played at Kingman High (0-5) Tuesday night.