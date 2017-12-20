Board of Supervisors votes for change at Mohave Valley park

KINGMAN – It’s a minor amendment to the wording of the contract with Mohave Valley Community Park, allowing improvements to be completed at the park before Mohave County decides on a lease agreement, but Supervisor Buster Johnson doesn’t like it.

The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Monday, with Johnson opposed, to take out a clause about “12 months or whichever comes first” in the third paragraph of the agreement to allow the volunteer park committee to make improvements.

When those are completed, the county will be obligated to negotiate “in good faith” on accepting the lease agreement for the park, but it doesn’t mean the board has to accept the agreement, County Attorney Ryan Esplin noted.

He said the contract had already expired for the 12 months, so it’s basically just an extension of the timeline, and that all other provisions in the contract remain the same.

Johnson agreed it’s just an extension of time, but emphasized that the board has never voted on accepting the lease agreement for the park.

That’s true, Esplin said. However, when the park committee comes back with completed improvements, county staff needs to at least meet with the committee in good faith and decide if it’s something supervisors want to accept.

The county has contributed $250,000 to the development of the park, and Johnson has asked for receipts on where the money was spent.

“Building the park is difficult. Dealing with politics is more difficult,” said Mehdi Azarmi, point man for the park committee.

He said the group just finished lighting for baseball, football and soccer fields, bringing the park’s value to $10 million to $12 million, with just $250,000 in taxpayer money.

Musco Electric made a bid of $1.2 million for the baseball and softball fields, and $800,000 for two football and soccer fields. With the help of businesses, churches and individuals in the community, the project was completed. A $90,000 grant from Legacy Foundation was used to buy 64 LED projector lights.

Colorado River Union High School District, which uses the fields for sporting events, will continue to maintain the park at a cost of about $7,500 a year.

“We are all together on this,” Azarmi said. “The community continues to work on it.”

The 39-acre park, located behind River Valley High School, opened in late 2015. The land was donated by the Sherrill Family under a lease of $1 year for 50 years.

Azarmi noted that District 5, which includes Yucca and Fort Mohave, is the only district with no park, yet provides the second-largest property tax for the county.